Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distro Now Supports Kernel Live Patching, PXE Boot
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 26 June 2022 at 05:14 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Last month Microsoft issued the first production release of CBL-Mariner 2.0, its in-house Linux distribution used for powering services from Microsoft Azure to WSL use-cases and more. CBL-Mariner 2.0 this weekend saw a rather large monthly update with a number of fixes, package updates, and new additions to this "Common Base Linux" platform.

CBL-Mariner 2.0.20220617 is the new version that was released overnight. The updated Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0 adds new packages like Kpatch for kernel patching support as well as enabling live patching for its kernel configuration, PXE boot support is added to the Mariner installer, and numerous other changes. There are package updates like moving to Golang 1.18.3, Linux 5.15.45.1 as a newer Linux LTS kernel point release, Ncurses 6.3, Redis 6.2.7, and many other package updates driven mostly in the name of security fixes. Plus there are a variety of general bug fixes to this CBL-Mariner release.


Downloads and more details on this Microsoft Linux distribution update via the project's GitHub.
3 Comments
