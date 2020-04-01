Blend2D For 2D Rendering Now Has Multi-Threaded Support

Blend2D, a software-based 2D renderer with JIT pipeline construction with aims to be a high performance vector graphics engine, is now faster thanks to multi-threading.
A new Blend2D beta release is out today that increases its performance potential thanks to now supporting up to 32 threads for multi-threading. Blend2D continues to aim to compete (and outperform) the likes of Cairo, SKIA, Qt, and other 2D rendering libraries.
The Blend2D multi-threading code appears to already be in decent shape but further work is planned around better synchronization handling and background processing. Details on the current support can be found via this blog post.
A current look at the present performance capabilities of Blend2D compared to other toolkits can be found on Blend2D.com along with download links for this 2D vector graphics engine.
