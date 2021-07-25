BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc

The BLAKE3 cryotpgraphic hash function that was announced last year and based on its predecessor BLAKE2 has now reached version 1.0 for its official/reference software implementation. BLAKE3 continues to be much faster than BLAKE2 while also being much faster than the likes of SHA-1/SHA--2/SHA-3 and even MD5 while being more secure.
The BLAKE3 crytographic hash function aims to be much better than alternatives while being more secure than MD5 or SHA-, highly parallelizable for today's high core count CPUs and SIMD instruction set extensions, and sports a range of other features.
The past few months the developers had been working towards the v1.0 software release while this Sunday was now realized.
BLAKE3 1.0.0 can be downloaded via GitHub for the official C and Rust implementations.
