BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 25 July 2021 at 01:46 PM EDT. 8 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
The BLAKE3 cryotpgraphic hash function that was announced last year and based on its predecessor BLAKE2 has now reached version 1.0 for its official/reference software implementation. BLAKE3 continues to be much faster than BLAKE2 while also being much faster than the likes of SHA-1/SHA--2/SHA-3 and even MD5 while being more secure.

The BLAKE3 crytographic hash function aims to be much better than alternatives while being more secure than MD5 or SHA-, highly parallelizable for today's high core count CPUs and SIMD instruction set extensions, and sports a range of other features.

The past few months the developers had been working towards the v1.0 software release while this Sunday was now realized.

BLAKE3 1.0.0 can be downloaded via GitHub for the official C and Rust implementations.
8 Comments
Related News
Meson 0.59 Build System Adds First Class Cython, Wine Resource Compiler Support
PHP 8.1 Performance Is Continuing To Improve With Early Benchmarks
OpenBLAS 0.3.16 Brings Various CPU Fixes, More Optimizations
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
PHP 8.1 Alpha Releases Get Underway With Enums, Fsync, Fibers, More Performance
Amazon Launches AWS BugBust With A Goal To Fix One Million Software Bugs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
Fedora 35 Approved For Third-Party Repo Changes, More Optimal Encryption Default
Chrome 92 Released With crypto.randomUUID, Security Fixes