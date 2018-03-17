AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Updated With Improvements For Sub-Groups & Multi-View

The AMD developers working on their official cross-platform "AMDVLK" Vulkan driver have updated their open-source code-base for Linux users.
On Friday the AMD developers pushed to the open-source repository their latest work, their first update since introducing Vulkan 1.1 support back on launch day earlier this month.
There are many changes in this latest code push including making use of instance and device specific dispatch tables, handling unaligned memory to image and image to memory copies with the DMA queue, complete support for the VK_EXT_sampler_filter_minmax extension, updates to KHR_descriptor_update_template, an assert fix while running DOOM, and several LLPC (LLVM Pipeline Compiler) fixes.
This code update also has significant updates to the VK_KHR_subgroup and VK_KHR_multiview support. The sub-group support as introduced in Vulkan 1.1 has been refined with this latest code drop to adding the sub-group built-ins to compute shaders, support for shufflexor/shuffleup/shuffledown functions, and more. On the Vulkan multi-view front is a more complete implementation, some rewritten functions, and interaction support between VK_KHR_multiview and VK_KHR_device_group.
Instructions for building this latest AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver from source can be found via the GitHub guide.
