Mentor Graphics Releases CodeBench Lite For AMD EPYC/Ryzen & Radeon Instinct Targets
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 2 November 2018 at 09:26 AM EDT.
AMD --
Mentor Graphics announced the availability today of their GNU toolchain based CodeBench Lite Edition that is a development environment intended for HPC application development that now supports targeting for AMD Ryzen/EPYC processors as well as Radeon Instinct GPUs.

The CodeBench Lite Edition provides C/C++ and Fortran tool-chains for compiling high-performance computing applications for multi-core heterogeneous architectures. CodeBench Lite works on Linux and is their first time now supporting the AMD GCN graphics offloading target with support for Radeon Instinct GPUs in particular.

OpenMP and OpenACC are the current multi-threading/offloading APIs being targeted with the C/C++ and Fortran language support. More details in today's press release.

This Radeon Instinct GPU targeting doesn't come as a big surprise considering we've been reporting for months about Mentor / Code Sourcery working on a new AMD GCN back-end for GCC. That GCN GPU offloading target/back-end for GCC hasn't yet been merged to mainline GNU Compiler Collection but we hope it will still happen before the GCC 9 feature branching later this month. So ultimately mainline GCC should end up having as good of coverage for AMD CPU/GPU hardware, but for now it's all shipped in an easy-to-use binary form by Mentor Graphics with a focus on HPC developers.
