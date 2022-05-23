AMD SEV-SNP Finally Being Merged In Linux 5.19 To Enhance Confidential Computing

Last year with the launch of AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors one of the new security features was SEV-SNP , or the "Secure Nested Paging" update to the Secure Encrypted Virtualization functionality that has built up with succeeding EPYC generations. While AMD published out-of-tree kernel patches in a GitHub repository to enable SEV-SNP and has been volleying several revisions to them on the kernel mailing list, one year later it's finally arriving in mainline with the Linux 5.19 kernel.The Linux 5.19 kernel to be released later this summer will offer AMD SEV-SNP support without having to resort to patching your kernel or using any out-of-tree code. As I wrote at the beginning of April, it looked like SEV-SNP was finally ready for upstreaming with Linux 5.19. Now on the first day of the v5.19 merge window, the SEV-SNP patches have indeed been submitted.



SEV-SNP has been one of many exciting enhancements with EPYC 7003 series.

The hardware-based memory integrity protections provided by AMD SEV-SNP can help prevent malicious hypervisor-based attacks and other functionality beyond what has already available with Secure Encrypted Virtualization of prior EPYC CPUs.



An AMD table showing the feature differences across the SEV tiers. SEV-SNP was introduced in March 2021 with AMD EPYC 7003 series processors.

SEV-SNP adds integrity protections around replay protection, data corruption, memory aliasing, memory re-mapping, TCB rollback, and more. The SEV-SNP for Linux 5.19 has all the initial enablement code in place but there still are some open tasks like handling the lazy validation mode for pages so for the moment it's all pre-validated at boot. The interrupt security enhancements are also still to be worked on for this Linux kernel code. See this AMD whitepaper to learn more about the various tiers of Secure Encrypted Virtualization.