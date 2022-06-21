AMD Announces Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series With Zen+ Cores, Radeon Graphics

AMD is using the Embedded World conference in Nürnberg to launch the Ryzen Embedded R2000 series for industrial use-cases along with IoT, thin clients, and edge computing.AMD is advertising the Ryzen Embedded R2000 series as offering up to 81% higher CPU and graphics performance over the R1000 series, but with this new series also comes up to 2x more cores. The Ryzen Embedded R2000 series is making use of the Zen+ architecture and Radeon (Vega-based) graphics. The improved Radeon graphics abilities on the R2000 series allow for driving up to four 4K displays.The Ryzen Embedded R2000 series currently tops out with the R2544 that in the 35~54 Watt range offers 4 cores / 8 threads, 8 graphics compute units, and a 3.35GHz base frequency. But the Ryzen Embedded R2544 and R2514 models won't be available to system integrators until October while the lower-end R2313 and R2314 models are immediately available. AMD plans to make the Ryzen Embedded R2000 series available for up to 10 years to satisfy industrial use-cases. Windows 11/10 and Ubuntu Linux LTS releases are officially supported for the Ryzen Embedded R2000 series. Granted, most (or all) other modern Linux distributions should play fine with the Zen+ cores and Radeon graphics.



AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 series line-up.