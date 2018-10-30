Prolific open-source AMD hacker Marek Olšák has sent out a revised patch enabling support for the yet-to-be-released Raven 2 APUs within the RadeonSI Gallium3D.
Raven 2 is the new Raven Ridge APU while as previously covered there are also AMD Picasso APUs coming down the pipeline too.
On the kernel side, the in-development Linux 4.20 kernel has both Raven 2 and Picasso APU support within the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver.
While Picasso support was already merged into RadeonSI Gallium3D, the code hasn't yet landed for Raven 2 within RadeonSI. But it looks like Marek could be getting that squared away this week.
Overnight he sent out the Raven 2 v2 patch for RadeonSI with the change being to enable primitive binning support where as previously this performance feature had a check in the code just around Raven. Like on the kernel side, there are few driver differences between Raven and Raven 2 aside from new IDs being added and some other basic tweaks.
Why the timing is important is that at the end of this week is when Mesa 18.3 is going into its feature freeze so presumably he is looking to get the support merged in the next few days so the support will be part of this quarterly Mesa feature release due out by the end of November.
