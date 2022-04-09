AMD ROCm 5.1.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 April 2022 at 05:33 AM EDT.
At the end of March ROCm 5.1 released with CRIU checkpoint/restore support, continued enabling more ROCm components like MIOpen with RDNA(2) GPU compatibility, and other changes. Meanwhile on Friday the ROCm 5.1.1 release was published.

Radeon Open eCosystem 5.1.1 was published on Friday as the newest release for this open-source AMD GPU compute stack. It's just believed to be bug fixes with ROCm 5.1.1 but no formal list. While they have updated the release material for ROCm 5.1.1, AMD hasn't published any release notes to detail what's new with this point release.

Those wanting to grab ROCm 5.1.1 for Linux GPU computing can do so via GitHub and the AMD documentation portal sans any v5.1.1 release notes.
