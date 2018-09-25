AMD Picasso APUs To Support VCN Dynamic Power Gating
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 25 September 2018 at 05:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
Earlier this month AMD sent out the initial Linux graphics driver patches for "Picasso" APUs and now a new patch series today sheds some light on a new capability for these new APUs reported to be similar to current Raven Ridge hardware.

While the initial AMDGPU DRM driver Picasso code drop happened earlier this month -- and it's already been queued for Linux 4.20~5.0 along with initial Raven 2 support -- as is usually the case, over weeks/months that follow are more of the new feature work for the driver gets ironed out beyond the initial hardware enablement.

The first set of patches post-enablement for Picasso hardware were quietly sent out today with not much exposure... Just ending the patch series with a "Enable DPG mode on PCO." That PCO is short for Picasso while "DPG" in this context is for Dynamic Power Gating.

Dynamic power gating is about shutting off power to unused hardware blocks depending upon the current system activity. Previous generations of AMD APUs have supported dynamic power gating while for the Picasso APUs it's being extended through to the VCN block -- Video Core Next. VCN premiered with Raven Ridge for video encode/decode/transcode as a unified block over UVD and VCE on previous hardware.

In digging through the eight patches the DPG support for Picasso with VCN is sorted out. But the patch comments don't reveal any notable details -- it will certainly be interesting to see once Picasso hardware surfaces but should end up delivering better power-savings. Improving the power efficiency is likely one of the broader goals with Picasso given these yet-to-be-released APUs are also expected to be manufactured at 12nm compared to the current 14nm FinFET Raven Ridge processors.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Publishes Platform QoS Patches For Next-Gen Processors
The "Chinese EPYC" Hygon Dhyana CPU Support Still Getting Squared Away For Linux
AMD Picasso Support Comes To The RadeonSI OpenGL Driver
AMD Sends Out Initial Vega 20 Support For AMDKFD Compute Kernel Driver
AMD Lands Mostly Fixes In Latest Batch Of AMDVLK/XGL/PAL Code Updates
More Details On The AMD GCN Back-End For GCC That's Expected To Merge For GCC 9
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
AMD Adds A Seemingly New Polaris ID To Their Linux Driver