AMD Picasso Support For Coreboot Appears Finally Ready

Back in April I wrote about Coreboot seeing AMD Picasso APU enablement work as the first Zen/Ryzen processor target being handled by this open-source BIOS alternative. It now looks like that Picasso support is all squared away and ready for use by future AMD-powered Google Chromebooks.
Following various other merge requests landing with this Picasso enablement, Picasso is now added to the Kconfig build system configuration for being able to flip the support on. In other words, the rest of the support has landed so now it's ready for allowing users to toggle the support for building it. This Picasso work continues to be largely done by Google engineers in the context of Chromebook support.
Hopefully we'll see more AMD Coreboot support moving forward.
1 Comment