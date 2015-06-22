AMD PRO 5000 WX Series Coming To More System Integrators, DIY Market Later This Year

After announcing the Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series back in March and with Lenovo being their launch partner for these Zen 3 Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, AMD today shared an update on availability.
AMD announced today that Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX Series processors will be available from more system integrators beginning in July.
Beyond the initial Lenovo ThinkStation with Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series SKUs, the Dell Precision 7865 workstation is also coming as another system with these new Threadripper CPUs. Leading system integrators worldwide are expected to begin offering the PRO 5000 WX Series in July.
Meanwhile, "later this year" is when AMD says these processors will be coming to the DIY market.
AMD's brief update for the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series can be found on the community blog.
