AMD PRO 5000 WX Series Coming To More System Integrators, DIY Market Later This Year
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 20 June 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
After announcing the Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series back in March and with Lenovo being their launch partner for these Zen 3 Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, AMD today shared an update on availability.

AMD announced today that Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX Series processors will be available from more system integrators beginning in July.


Beyond the initial Lenovo ThinkStation with Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series SKUs, the Dell Precision 7865 workstation is also coming as another system with these new Threadripper CPUs. Leading system integrators worldwide are expected to begin offering the PRO 5000 WX Series in July.

Meanwhile, "later this year" is when AMD says these processors will be coming to the DIY market.

AMD's brief update for the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series can be found on the community blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux SoC Patches Revised For The AMD Pensando Elba
AMD Linux CPU Temperature Driver Sees Latest Patches For Zen 4 & Likely Mendocino
LUMI Inaugurated As Europe's Most Powerful Supercomputer - Powered By AMD CPUs/GPUs
With A Few Lines Of Code, AMD's Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 5.20
AMD Talks Up Zen 4 AVX-512, Genoa, Siena & More At Financial Analyst Day
Linux 5.20 With AMD Zen Will Prefer MWAIT Over HALT As An HPC Optimization
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
With A Few Lines Of Code, AMD's Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 5.20
Akamai Warns Of "Panchan" Linux Botnet That Leverages Golang Concurrency, Systemd
Canonical Continues Working On Ubuntu's Firefox Snap Performance
Hertzbleed Disclosed As New Family Of Side-Channel Attacks Affecting Intel + AMD
FreeDesktop.org GitLab Down Due To Drive Failures
LinuxBoot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation