For those AMD Ryzen laptop users eager to see the Sensor Fusion Hub driver for supporting the different hardware sensors on these AMD Zen laptops, that driver still isn't going to be merged for the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle even after the patches were first published months ago.
AMD SFH missed the mark for Linux 5.7 due to concerns raised over the new code at the time. Since then, there hasn't been any new patch revisions out from AMD for their SFH driver. So it's not really a surprise over it not being queued for the upcoming Linux 5.8 merge window.
The only patches we have seen on the AMD SFH front since that prior article was extending SFH support into the existing i2c-amd-mp2 driver and done by an independent community developer rather than AMD. However, an AMD engineer commented they were not interested in that duplicated effort. As another follow-up comment, it also looks like in part the SFH driver work may be delayed due to at least one of the engineers involved not having access to a SFH-based system during their lockdown / work-from-home period. But that comment was at the end of April and no other updates since on the Linux SFH support front per this thread.
But this weekend a third and final IIO pull was sent in to Greg KH for queuing ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.8 merge window. None of the IIO pulls for Linux 5.8 have the AMD SFH support, thus postponing it now until at least Linux 5.9 later in the year.
