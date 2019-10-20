AMD Lands Greater Direct State Access Support Within Mesa
Landing this week in Mesa 19.3-devel were more functions being implemented around the big OpenGL EXT_direct_state_access extension.

OpenGL's direct state access functions are intended to allow more OpenGL state to be accessed/updated directly aside form the selector commands. Using EXT_direct_state_access allows for various efficiency improvements.

Mesa has already exposed enough of ARB_direct_state_access to expose it with it being a requirement for OpenGL 4.5. ARB_direct_state_access is a newer and slightly different from the EXT version. Those curious about all of the intracicies can learn more about the GL direct state access via the OpenGL Wiki.

With this merge request that had been open for a month but now merged this week, nearly all of EXT_direct_state_access should be in place for the Mesa3D code.
