AMD Joins The Blender Foundation With An Emphasis On Vulkan

AMD now joins NVIDIA and Epic Games at the patron level, which means contributing at least €120k per year to the foundation.
The Blender Foundation shared that the money will be used for general development as well as for supporting their migration to supporting Vulkan and supporting other AMD technologies.
Today AMD joined the Blender Foundation Development Fund at Patron level. We will invest it in general development, Vulkan migration and to keep AMD technologies well supported for our users. Thanks a lot! https://t.co/vFdhNcJbOR #b3d— Blender (@blender_org) October 23, 2019
This is great news and will hopefully mean seeing great Blender Vulkan acceleration in the not too distant future. While this is the first time they have supported the foundation at the patron level, this isn't AMD's first rodeo with Blender as in the past they have collaborated over OpenCL improvements as well as the AMD Radeon ProRender for Blender, among other efforts.
More details on the Blender Development Fund at fund.blender.org.