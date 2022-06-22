AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published
22 June 2022
After AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 back in March, as of today they have made good on their word to open-source it.

This temporal uoscaling solution for game engines is now available under an MIT license. AMD self-describes FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 as, " FSR 2 uses cutting-edge temporal algorithms to reconstruct fine geometric and texture detail, producing anti-aliased output from aliased input. FSR 2 technology has been developed from the ground up, and is the result of years of research from AMD. It has been designed to provide higher image quality compared to FSR 1, our original open source spatial upscaling solution launched in June 2021."


The FSR 2.0 source code includes the complete C++ code-base as well as the HLSL source code for Direct3D usage. There is also a code sample implementation and FSR 2.0 API documentation. FSR 2.0 supports Direct3D 12 and Vulkan.


The FSR 2.0 source code and documentation is now available via GitHub. It will be interesting to see what open-source usage comes out of FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0.
