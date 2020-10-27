AMD To Acquire Xilinx In $35 Billion Stock Deal
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 27 October 2020 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
Following the rumors earlier this month that AMD was in talks to acquire Xilinx, a deal has been announced this morning.

AMD is acquiring Xilinx in an all-stock transaction worth $35 billion USD. The combined enterprise value is approximately $135 billion of the two companies. They expect the deal to close by end of calendar year 2021.

Details on the deal via the AMD press release that just hit the wire.

This comes as this morning AMD reported their Q3'2020 financial results with revenue growth by 56% and net income and EPS doubled year-over-year. AMD pulled in $2.80 billion for Q3. Their computing and graphics segment saw revenue up by 31% year-over-year and 22% for quarter-over-quarter. AMD expects to hit $3.0 billion in revenue for Q4.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM Lands Very Basic Support For AMD Zen 3 CPUs
Intel Core i7 1165G7 Tiger Lake vs. AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Linux Performance
Linux Gets Fix For AMD Zen 3 CPU Frequency Handling Stemming From 8 Year Old Workaround
AMD SFH Driver To Land With Linux 5.11 For Better Ryzen Laptop Handling In 2021
AMD Sends Out Patches Adding "Znver3" Support To GNU Binutils With New Instructions
AMD Secure Nested Paging IOMMU For SEV-SNP Lands In Linux 5.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
Linux Developers Discussing Possible Kernel Driver For Intel CPU Undervolting
FreeBSD Can Now Be Built From Linux/macOS Hosts, Transition To Git Continues
Linux 5.10 ARM64 Has A "8~20x" Performance Optimization Forgotten About For Two Years
System76 Launches The Thelio Mega With Threadripper + Four GPUs
AMD Linux Driver Preparing For A Navi "Blockchain" Graphics Card
Fedora 33 To Be Released Next Week
Firefox 82 Released With Performance Improvements, Video Playback Enhancements