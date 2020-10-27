AMD To Acquire Xilinx In $35 Billion Stock Deal

Following the rumors earlier this month that AMD was in talks to acquire Xilinx, a deal has been announced this morning.
AMD is acquiring Xilinx in an all-stock transaction worth $35 billion USD. The combined enterprise value is approximately $135 billion of the two companies. They expect the deal to close by end of calendar year 2021.
Details on the deal via the AMD press release that just hit the wire.
This comes as this morning AMD reported their Q3'2020 financial results with revenue growth by 56% and net income and EPS doubled year-over-year. AMD pulled in $2.80 billion for Q3. Their computing and graphics segment saw revenue up by 31% year-over-year and 22% for quarter-over-quarter. AMD expects to hit $3.0 billion in revenue for Q4.
