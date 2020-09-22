ADRIConf Remains The Primary GUI Control Panel For Managing Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers

While the Linux kernel graphics drivers and user-space OpenGL/Vulkan drivers expose a lot of options via sysfs on the kernel side and various environment variables and other tunables in user-space, when it comes to graphical control panels to manage these open-source graphics drivers on Linux there are several fragmented different options. For Mesa drivers, ADRIConf remains the leading option. ADRIConf is the best option for graphically managing/configuring Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan driver settings, but it still comes up short of what most Windows gamers and other enthusiasts would expect:

Users of the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver on Linux have the quite full featured NVIDIA Settings utility while AMD nor Intel have ported over their graphical control panels to Linux, leaving it up to these "community" efforts or different desktop environments in tapping different options.Jean Hertel who previously worked on ADRIConf via Google Summer of Code presented at last week's XDC2020 conference on this utility and its current capabilities with additions in recent years like Vulkan driver support, PRIME GPU handling, MESA_query_driver support, and more.