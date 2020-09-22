ADRIConf Remains The Primary GUI Control Panel For Managing Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 September 2020 at 08:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
While the Linux kernel graphics drivers and user-space OpenGL/Vulkan drivers expose a lot of options via sysfs on the kernel side and various environment variables and other tunables in user-space, when it comes to graphical control panels to manage these open-source graphics drivers on Linux there are several fragmented different options. For Mesa drivers, ADRIConf remains the leading option.

ADRIConf is the best option for graphically managing/configuring Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan driver settings, but it still comes up short of what most Windows gamers and other enthusiasts would expect:


Users of the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver on Linux have the quite full featured NVIDIA Settings utility while AMD nor Intel have ported over their graphical control panels to Linux, leaving it up to these "community" efforts or different desktop environments in tapping different options.

Jean Hertel who previously worked on ADRIConf via Google Summer of Code presented at last week's XDC2020 conference on this utility and its current capabilities with additions in recent years like Vulkan driver support, PRIME GPU handling, MESA_query_driver support, and more.


Those interested can see this slide deck (ODP) and the presentation above for more details on ADRIConf. ADRIConf is available as a Flatpak.
1 Comment
Related News
TURNIP Vulkan Driver Up And Running On Qualcomm's KGSL
Open-Source Vivante Driver In Some Cases Outperforming Proprietary Driver
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Seeing Some 50~100% FPS Gains
Etnaviv Gallium3D Adds On-Disk Shader Cache Support
V3DV Developers Lay Out Plans For Upstreaming The Raspberry Pi 4 Vulkan Driver In Mesa
Mesa 20.1.8 Released While Waiting For Mesa 20.2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance