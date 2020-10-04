2020 "Oktoberfest" Premium Special For Supporting Linux News, Benchmarking

While the wiesn (Oktoberfest) was cancelled this year, a few Phoronix readers inquired whether I was going to offer the traditional "Oktoberfest special" sale for Phoronix Premium to help support our daily Linux/open-source news, hardware reviews, and benchmarking during this turbulent year. So, yes, here is our annual Oktoberfest special if you would like to show your support during these COVID times.
Through next weekend, end of day 11 October (regardless of timezone), you can "go premium" at the Oktoberfest rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's Oktoberfest deal, you can go premium for just $20 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.
As a reminder, Phoronix Premium provides ad-free access to the site while still supporting our work (using ad-blockers otherwise is detrimental to all of the work invested in Phoronix), multi-page articles on a single page, notices about upcoming articles, priority feedback / honoring of test requests in trying to honor article/review requests made by premium supports, and the fact of supporting all of the work done on Phoronix over the past 16+ years. Aside from premium, impression-based ads are the main source of funding that allows Phoronix to continue. Beyond the ongoing and rising impact of ad-blockers on operations, this year's coronavirus pandemic has also further hurt the ad industry and thus operations.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $20 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Following that I will manually activate your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the special rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message.
Thanks for your support over the past 16+ years with more than 33k original news articles and more than 4,400 featured Linux hardware reviews / multi-page benchmark articles. Even with all of this year's setbacks in regards to the depressed ad industry, the last day / 24 hour period there was no original content on Phoronix in a given calendar day was back in May of 2012 - thanks in large part to Phoronix Premium supporters. Thanks!
Looking at the month ahead there will be NVIDIA RTX 30 Linux tests starting this week, Intel Tiger Lake Linux benchmarks coming soon, and a lot more interesting Linux hardware content to come.
