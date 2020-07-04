Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 4 July 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT. 9 Comments
PHORONIX --
If you are seeing this message, you are successfully browsing Phoronix.com from its new server.

As a follow-up to yesterday's article about the Phoronix Media server infrastructure upgrades this weekend, Phoronix.com is now punted over to its new AMD EPYC powered box.

Other services like OpenBenchmarking.org and the Phoronix Test Suite have also been migrated already.

If you encounter any issues accessing the site or other connectivity woes, please let me know via Twitter or email.

More tweaking will come today and in the days ahead but this upgrade should be yielding faster Phoronix.com page loads and other improvements to come.

