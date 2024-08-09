An Initial Benchmark Of Bcachefs vs. Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS On Linux 6.11

A number of Phoronix readers have been requesting a fresh re-test of the experimental Bcachefs file-system against other Linux file-systems on the newest kernel code. Your wish has been granted today with a fresh round of benchmarking across Bcachefs, Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, and XFS using the Linux 6.11-rc2 kernel. This round of testing was carried out on the newly-released Solidigm D7-PS1010 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs that offer very speedy performance for modern Linux desktops and servers.

This round of testing was done on an AMD EPYC 8534P "Siena" server with the SOLIDIGM SB5PH27X076T (D7-PS1010 7.6TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD) storage being used for testing each file-system. Each file-system was freshly formatted and mounted using the default mount options of each file-system under test. All tests were done using the Linux 6.11-rc2 kernel atop an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS host.

Bcachefs was working well this round without any errors or issues to note, it's stabilized quite a bit in the recent kernel releases. The other Linux file-systems also continued to operate without any issues to point out. OpenZFS wasn't used for this round of testing since it doesn't yet support the Linux 6.11 (or 6.10) kernels in released form.