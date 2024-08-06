Solidigm today is formally announcing the D7-PS1010 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs for the data center. The new D7-PS1010 solid-state drives offer phenomenal performance for PCIe Gen 5 servers as I've enjoyed in testing out a few of these D7-PS1010 SSDs the past several weeks and their leading performance that should be especially appealing for modern AI and HPC servers.

Solidigm is announcing the D7-PS1010 and D7-PS1030 PCIe 5.0 SSDs today to coincide with the Flash Memory Summit (FMS 2024) beginning today in Santa Clara. Solidigm is promoting their new drives as being "the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD on the planet" and indeed its performance is pretty stellar from my initial testing thus far. The D7-PS1010 SSDs are available in both E3.S and U.2 form factors depending upon your server needs.

The Solidigm D7-PS1010 SSDs are available in sizes from 1.92TB to 15.36TB (1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB, and 15.36TB). Alongside the D7-PS1010, Solidigm is also introducing the D7-PS1030 series that introduce mid-endurance (ME) rating compared to the D7-PS1010 with a standard endurance rating. The maximum lifetime endurance PBW 5-year rating is 28 PBW for the 15.36TB D7-PS1010 or 70 PBW for the 12.8TB D7-PS1030 drive. Both series carry a 2.5 million hour MTBF.

The Solidigm D7-PS1010 SSDs are rated for 5 Watt idle power and 23 Watt average active read/write power. The Solidigm D7-PS1010 series is rated for up to 3.1M 4K random reads, 400K 4K random writes, 14.5GB/s sequential reads, and up to 10GB/s sequential writes. The D7-PS1010 SSDs make use of 176L TLC 3D NAND.

For some initial benchmarking I compared the Solidigm SB5PH27X038T and Solidigm SB5PH27X076T against a range of other PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs in the lab, both consumer and data center grade solid state drives. All of these drives were tested on an AMD EPYC 8534P "Siena" server running Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with the Linux 6.8.1 kernel. The other drives included the Corsair MP700 2TB, Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB, INTEL SSDPF2KX076TZ 7.6TB, KIOXIA KCD8XPUG1T92 1.9TB, KIOXIA KCMYXVUG3T20 3.2TB, Micron 7450 Max 3.2TB, Micron 9300 3.8TB, Samsung MZWLJ1T9HBJR-00007, and then the new Solidigm SB5PH27X038T 3.8TB and Solidigm SB5PH27X076T 7.6TB.

Let's move on with an initial performance look for these impressive Solidigm D7-PS1010 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs...