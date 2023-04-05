Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

While the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors went on sale at the end of February as the first Zen 4 3D V-Cache processors, today marks the availability of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor. I've recently been putting the 7800X3D through its paces under Linux and have a plethora of benchmark data to share for launch day.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is an eight core / sixteen thread processor like its predecessor the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the first desktop 3D V-Cache processor. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D has a 96MB L3 cache, 4.2GHz base clock, 5.0GHz boost clock, and a default TDP of 120 Watts.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D has all the common Zen 4 elements like AVX-512, dual channel DDR5, and other architectural features. The 7800X3D also has the integrated Radeon Graphics still for those interested. Unlike the 12-core Ryzen 7 7900X3D and 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D with their two CCD layout but only having one CCD accessible to the 3D V-Cache, the 7800X3D doesn't suffer from this limitation with all of the CPU cores/threads able to tap into this hefty cache. In turn that eases up scheduling decisions by the kernel for placement of tasks with not having to worry about frequency vs. cache trade-offs like with the higher-end parts.

Like with the 7900X3D/7950X3D, AMD is promoting the 7800X3D as a "perfect gaming processor" and with the vendor benchmarks continue to be primarily focused on Windows gaming. Though as I've already shown, Zen 4 3D V-Cache works great for many technical computing workloads. This article today looks at the 7800X3D for both Linux gaming and various other CPU/sustem workloads.

The list price for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is $449 USD. While the prior generation Ryzen 7 5800X3D launched after the Ryzen 7 5800X, so far there is no Ryzen 7 7800X -- thus this new X3D CPU fits in between the Ryzen 7 7700X at $399 USD and the Ryzen 9 7900 at $429 or Ryzen 9 7900X at $549.

In my testing of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D the past few weeks, this processor has been running great on Linux for those after an 8-core SKU and running cache-happy workloads. With all cores/threads able to tap into the 3D V-Cache, there isn't any scheduling woes to worry about like with the higher-end parts. On Ubuntu 23.04 with Linux 6.2 I benchmarked the following processors in a fresh round of Linux performance testing:

- Ryzen 7 5800X3D

- Ryzen 5 7600X

- Ryzen 7 7700X

- Ryzen 7 7800X3D

- Ryzen 9 7900X

- Ryzen 9 7900X3D

- Ryzen 9 7950X

- Ryzen 9 7950X3D

- Core i9 13900K

All processors were tested at their stock speeds and with the "performance" CPU frequency scaling governor on Linux. All of these processors were tested with the ASUS PRIME Z790-P WIFI (Intel Raptor Lake) or ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO (AMD Zen 4), 2 x 16GB GSKILL DDR5-6000 memory (or 2 x 16GB DDR4-3600 with the 5800X3D), AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics, and 1TB WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD. A near-final Ubuntu 23.04 snapshot with the Linux 6.2 kernel was running on the test systems with the Mesa 23.1-devel graphics driver stack. This was the same system setup as during last week's Linux gaming benchmarks.