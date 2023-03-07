Following last week's review of the brand new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and then moving on to looking at the Ryzen 9 7900X3D gaming performance, today's Linux hardware coverage on Phoronix is looking at the Ryzen 9 7900X3D Linux performance in other system/CPU workloads aside from gaming.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D (and 7950X3D) continue running well on Linux even without any specialized scheduler behavior in the Linux kernel around these 7900 series X3D parts where one CCD is cache optimized and the other frequency optimized. Both of these processors have been running well under my Linux testing thus far. Even for workloads not able to leverage large cache sizes, the lower power draw of the 7900X3D yields some nice power efficiency improvements over the Ryzen 9 7900X.

As a reminder, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D is 12 cores / 24 threads, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 4.4GHz base clock, 768KB L1 cache, 12MB L2 cache, and 128MB L3 cache via 3D V-Cache. Like the 7950X3D, the 7900X3D also has a 120 Watt TDP. In comparison the Ryzen 9 7900X (non-3D) has a 170 Watt default TDP that in turn has a 4.7GHz base clock with up to 5.6GHz boost clock, and 64MB for its L3 cache size.

This large cache does come at a premium though with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D retailing for $599 USD compared to the Ryzen 9 7900X at around $450 USD.

For looking at the Linux CPU/system performance across a wide spectrum of workloads, the 7900X3D was benchmarked alongside the:

- Intel Core i9 13900K

- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

All processors were tested at their stock speeds and with the "performance" CPU frequency scaling governor on Linux. With the non-gaming comparison up next week will be an even broader assortment of processors tested. All of these processors were tested with the ASUS PRIME Z790-P WIFI (Intel Raptor Lake) or ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO (AMD Zen 4), 2 x 16GB GSKILL DDR5-6000 memory, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics, and 1TB WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with the Linux 6.2 kernel was running on the test systems with the Mesa 23.1-devel graphics driver stack. This was the same system setup as during last week's Linux gaming benchmarks.

With having my hands on the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D for just the past week, this is the first of several articles to come looking at its performance. Stay tuned to Phoronix for plenty more coverage of AMD Zen 4 3D V-Cache performance on Linux (and other non-Windows environments) over the weeks ahead.