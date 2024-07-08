AMD Ryzen 7000/8000 Series vs. 14th Gen Intel Core CPU Performance On Linux 6.10 With 400+ Benchmarks

In preparation for upcoming CPU launches I have been spending the past month re-testing the various Intel Core and AMD Ryzen current generation processors on the very latest Linux software stack and latest system BIOS along with some updated and new benchmarks. For those wanting a fresh look at how the current AMD Ryzen 7000 and 8000 series processors are competing with 14th Gen Intel Core (Raptor Lake Refresh) processors, this article is for you with 18 processors and 443 benchmarks being carried out while using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and upgrading to the Linux 6.10 development kernel.

The various processors in this article have all been previously reviewed on Phoronix with today's metrics just to provide a latest look at their performance with the latest open-source Linux software at play. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS was running on the platform while upgrading to Linux 6.10 Git as of testing time and also using a Mesa 24.2-devel snapshot for the latest driver support.

The range of processors tested were limited by those that I had available. All of the AMD Ryzen CPU models are covered thanks to review samples. For the Intel Core selection the range is more limited due to only being provided with a few SKUs from Intel and then having also purchased a number of the lower-end models over prior months for comparison. The 18 tested current generation processors included:

- Core i3 14100

- Core i5 14400F

- Core i5 14500

- Core i5 14600K

- Core i9 14900K

- Ryzen 5 7600

- Ryzen 5 7600X

- Ryzen 5 8400F

- Ryzen 5 8600G

- Ryzen 7 7700

- Ryzen 7 7700X

- Ryzen 7 7800X3D

- Ryzen 7 8700G

- Ryzen 9 7900

- Ryzen 9 7900X

- Ryzen 9 7900X3D

- Ryzen 9 7950X

- Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Across all processor configurations 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 memory, AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics, and a Corsair MP700 PRO PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD was used for testing. The AMD processors were tested with an ASUS ROG STRIX X670-E GAMING WIFI and the Intel Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs with the ASUS PRIME Z790-P WIFI. The latest system BIOS for each as of last month when testing began were utilized.

With the 440+ benchmarks ran on each of the processors there is a wide variety of workloads tested. Gaming tests are coming up in a separate article while these benchmarks today range from code compilation to Python and other scripting languages, AI performance, HPC, and other areas for a very diverse look at the Intel Core / AMD Ryzen Linux performance.

There are also performance-per-dollar metrics for each of the benchmarks using current retail pricing within the US.