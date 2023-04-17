AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Windows 11 vs. Ubuntu 23.04 Linux Performance

With the recent launch of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, several Phoronix Premium supporters expressed interest in seeing how well the Windows 11 vs. Linux performance compared for this Zen 4 3D V-Cache processor. Given those requests, here are some CPU/system benchmarks looking at the performance of Windows 11 Professional against Ubuntu 23.04 in its near-final state on the 7800X3D desktop.

This is the first time I've looked at the Windows vs. Linux performance for the new AMD Zen 4 3D V-Cache SKUs while the 7800X3D is the easiest target for both operating systems with all cores having access to the hefty L3 cache.

In this article a wide range of system and CPU benchmarks were conducted under Windows and Linux on the same system. Linux vs. Windows gaming benchmarks are reserved for their own upcoming articles -- both for AMD Radeon RDNA3 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 graphics on both platforms. The system used for testing was the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO motherboard, 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 memory, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics, and 2TB Solidigm P44 Pro NVMe SSD.

A total of 80 tests with native support for both operating systems were tested for this comparison... Ubuntu 23.04 came out ahead of Windows 11 in 72% of the benchmarks.

But on a geometric mean basis across the 80 very different tests, Ubuntu 23.04 was faster by Windows 11 Pro by just 7%.

Let's get in to the individual benchmark results.