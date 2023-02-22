Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMDGPU X.Org Driver 23.0 Released With Few Fixes
For years all the interesting driver activity has happened within the DRM/KMS kernel graphics/display drivers (or Mesa for the user-space 3D drivers) with the X.Org DDX drivers not left with much of a role to fill -- especially with the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver being good enough for most users. The limited scope these days of the traditional DDX drivers and many Linux desktop users switching over to Wayland have led to new DDX driver releases being rather infrequent. Heck it's been eight years already since Intel ceased developing their xf86-video-intel 3.0 release and just shifted to xf86-video-modesetting.
So with xf86-video-amdgpu 23.0 as the first AMDGPU DDX update in one year there is just a dozen patches making up this release. Several of those patches are trivial too like the version bump, GitLab URL updates, and similar. There is a change to initialize the PRESENT extension for the GPU screen, some basic CRTC fixes, fixing screen corruption for secondary GPUs, and then updating the driver for the latest xorg-server ABI. But all around it's a fairly basic update as to be expected.
Those curious about any of the fixes found in xf86-video-amdgpu 23.0 can find the dozen patches listed via the release announcement.