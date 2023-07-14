uutils 0.0.20 Improves GNU Coreutils Compatibility For This Rust-Written Replacement
The uutils project continues advancing as a modern, drop-in replacement to the GNU Coreutils utilities that is written in the Rust programming language.
With today's release of uutils 0.0.20, there continues to be a focus on increasing the GNU test suite compatibility for ensuring uutils can effectively serve as a replacement to GNU Coreutils without any user impact. With uutils 0.0.20 another eight tests are now passing, bringing the total test suite pass rate to 373 while still having 49 skips and then 178 test failures.
The uutils 0.0.20 release brings improvements to utilities like cp, cut, chroot, chmod, cksum, and others. There are even some uutils fixes for usage on Windows, various ls argument fixes, support for setting the baud rate with stty, and other changes. There is also continuous integration (CI) updates and various Rust dependency updates.
Downloads and more details on this GNU Coreutils Rust'ed replacement via the uutils GitHub.
See this FOSDEM 2023 presentation for more background information on the uutils project by lead developer Sylvestre Ledru.
