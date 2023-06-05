Rust-Written Coreutils Replacement uutils 0.0.19 Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 5 June 2023 at 05:45 AM EDT. 4 Comments
PROGRAMMING
The open-source uutils project that is striving to be a drop-in replacement to GNU Coreutils but written within the Rust programming language is out today with a new feature update.

The uutils project continues to increase its compatibility with the existing utilities shipped by Coreutils like cp, cut, cksum, and countless other binaries. The uutils 0.0.19 release notes mention they are making "strides towards a production-ready toolset" and have further increased their GNU Coreutils test suite coverage with this new version.

Uutils 0.0.19 adds more options in the various utilities to increase GNU Coreutils compatibility, various behavior tweaks in the name of compatibility, increased code readability in some areas, CI/CD enhancements, and many documentation improvements. Among the components seeing the most work this cycle were touch, mv, more, cp, ls, and cksum.

uutils FOSDEM 2023 presentation


With uutils 0.0.19 there were also 16 new contributors to this open-source Rust project. See this FOSDEM 2023 presentation for more background information on uutils.

The uutils 0.0.19 release can be downloaded from GitHub.
4 Comments
Related News
Portable Computing Language 4.0 Adds Intel Level Zero API Driver
PostgreSQL 16 Reaches Beta With Performance Improvements - Including SIMD for x86 & ARM
Python 3.12 Now Under Feature Freeze With Beta 1 Released
SQLite 3.42 Released With "Secure Delete" Command
PXP 0.0.1 Released For What Aims To Become A Superset Of PHP
TornadoVM Continues Adapting Java OpenJDK/GraalVM For Heterogeneous Hardware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Linux 6.4-rc4 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Release
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix