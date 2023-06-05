Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rust-Written Coreutils Replacement uutils 0.0.19 Released
The uutils project continues to increase its compatibility with the existing utilities shipped by Coreutils like cp, cut, cksum, and countless other binaries. The uutils 0.0.19 release notes mention they are making "strides towards a production-ready toolset" and have further increased their GNU Coreutils test suite coverage with this new version.
Uutils 0.0.19 adds more options in the various utilities to increase GNU Coreutils compatibility, various behavior tweaks in the name of compatibility, increased code readability in some areas, CI/CD enhancements, and many documentation improvements. Among the components seeing the most work this cycle were touch, mv, more, cp, ls, and cksum.
With uutils 0.0.19 there were also 16 new contributors to this open-source Rust project. See this FOSDEM 2023 presentation for more background information on uutils.
The uutils 0.0.19 release can be downloaded from GitHub.