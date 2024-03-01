Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Musl libc 1.2.5 Released With RISC-V 32-bit & LoongArch 64-bit Ports
With musl libc 1.2.5 there are extension functions for statx and preadv2/pwritev2 with fallback support for still working on older Linux kernels. Plus there are two new ports: loongarch64 for LoongArch 64-bit and riscv32 for RISC-V 32-bit architectures.
Musl libc 1.2.5 also has changes to printf functions for conformance to newer standards, TLSDESC support for RISC-V 64-bit, and numerous bug fixes. On the fixes front, RISC-V saw a number of bug fixes including around instruction cache flushing on RISC-V 64-bit.
More details on musl libc 1.2.5 via the release announcement. This open-source C library can be downloaded from musl.libc.org.