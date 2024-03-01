Musl libc 1.2.5 Released With RISC-V 32-bit & LoongArch 64-bit Ports

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 1 March 2024 at 06:24 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
Musl libc 1.2.5 released on Thursday as the newest version of this lightweight, speedy, and free software C library implementation that is popular for embedded use, containers, and elsewhere.

With musl libc 1.2.5 there are extension functions for statx and preadv2/pwritev2 with fallback support for still working on older Linux kernels. Plus there are two new ports: loongarch64 for LoongArch 64-bit and riscv32 for RISC-V 32-bit architectures.

Musl libc 1.2.5 also has changes to printf functions for conformance to newer standards, TLSDESC support for RISC-V 64-bit, and numerous bug fixes. On the fixes front, RISC-V saw a number of bug fixes including around instruction cache flushing on RISC-V 64-bit.

Musl logo


More details on musl libc 1.2.5 via the release announcement. This open-source C library can be downloaded from musl.libc.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mold Linker Performance Remains Very Compelling In 2024 Over GNU Gold/ld, LLVM lld
GLFW 3.4 Brings Better Support For Wayland & Run-Time Platform Selection
Git 2.44 Released - Can Yield Faster Pack Generation & Faster Rebases
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
The Mold Linker Is Great & Set To Become Even Better
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.43 Released With New Options, Updated Compilers For Release Binaries
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ready For Release Next Week, Plasma 6.1 Seeing Early Feature Work
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
Proton 9.0 Beta Makes More Games Playable Under Steam Play, Updates VKD3D-Proton & DXVK
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety