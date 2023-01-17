Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
libvirt 9.0 Released For Latest Linux Virtualization API
Libvirt 9.0 adds support for external snapshot deletion with QEMU using its existing API, libvirt 9.0 with QEMU now supports PASST as "Plug A Simple Socket Transport" for connecting an emulated network device to the host's network, QEMU external back-end support for SWTPM as a software Trusted Platform Module (TPM), support for passing file descriptors rather than passing files for the QEMU disk, and other additions.
Libvirt 9.0 also now prefers PNGs over PPM images for domain screenshots with QEMU, support for setting multiple nodes for the preferred NUMA policy when running on recent versions of the Linux kernel and libnuma, and various bug fixes.
Libvirt 9.0 can be downloaded on GitHub and libvirt.org.