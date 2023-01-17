libvirt 9.0 Released For Latest Linux Virtualization API

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 17 January 2023 at 06:01 AM EST. 9 Comments
Libvirt 9.0 was released on Monday as the newest version of this Linux Virtualization API. This virtualization API backed by Red Hat continues to support a wide range of hypervisors and with the v9.0 release has added additional functionality.

Libvirt 9.0 adds support for external snapshot deletion with QEMU using its existing API, libvirt 9.0 with QEMU now supports PASST as "Plug A Simple Socket Transport" for connecting an emulated network device to the host's network, QEMU external back-end support for SWTPM as a software Trusted Platform Module (TPM), support for passing file descriptors rather than passing files for the QEMU disk, and other additions.

Libvirt 9.0 also now prefers PNGs over PPM images for domain screenshots with QEMU, support for setting multiple nodes for the preferred NUMA policy when running on recent versions of the Linux kernel and libnuma, and various bug fixes.


Libvirt 9.0 can be downloaded on GitHub and libvirt.org.
