Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 24 January 2024 at 12:40 PM EST. 17 Comments
PROGRAMMING
The Zed code editor being led by the creators of the Atom editor and Tree-sitter syntax parsing framework have announced today that the Zed editor is being open-sourced.

Zed is a high performance -- multi-threaded and GPU accelerated -- code editor and boasting an array of features from a built-in terminal to a Vim mode and more. Zed editor has so far been focused on macOS but with it now being open-source will hopefully begin seeing Linux work sooner rather than later.

The Zed editor will be GPL licensed while server-side components are AGPL licensed. The GPUI UI framework that powers Zed will be under an Apache 2.0 license.

Zed official screenshot


Zed is going open-source as their business model will now be based on selling services rather than a proprietary editor. Zed may begin charging for extra services in the future as well as exploring the possibility of server-side compute for AI features as another monetization strategy.
"Today, we're open sourcing 100% of the code we've written so far. In the future, however, we may still offer proprietary products targeting commercial and enterprise use cases, though we always intend for proprietary code to be a tiny fraction compared to the code we open source. We also intend to ensure our need to generate revenue never interferes with your need to write software. We're never going to show you a banner ad in your code editor, and if we do, you can always build Zed from source."

While no Linux details were shared as part of today's announcements, those interested in learning more on Zed going open-source can do so via the Zed.dev blog. The Zed editor's source code is available via GitHub.
17 Comments
Related News
Python 3.13 Alpha 3 Released - Work Continues On Dropping The GIL, Improving Performance
SQLite 3.45 Released With JSON Functions Adapted To Use JSONB
The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.42 Released With OpenJDK 21 Java Support
OpenBLAS 0.3.26 Brings More x86_64 Optimizations, Better LoongArch64 & ARM64
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
Linux Distributions Now Encouraged To Build GTK With Vulkan
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
Many New Features Approved This Week For Fedora 40
Linux 6.8 Merges Fix For Recent Performance Regression Spotted By Linus Torvalds
Ceph Cluster Hits 1 TiB/s Using AMD EPYC Genoa + NVMe Drives