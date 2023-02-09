X.Org Developers Conference 2023 Returning To Spain

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 12 February 2023 at 08:55 AM EST. 2 Comments
X.ORG
Back in 2018 the X.Org Developers Conference (XDC) was hosted in A Coruña, Spain by Igalia developers and for XDC2023 it's again returning.

The X.Org Developers Conference 2023 is being organized by Igalia in A Coruña, Spain at the Palexco Conference Center. Igalia briefly announced their XDC2023 hosting plans at the end of last year while has now published more details on the event.

XDC2023 is happening about a month later than usual with the event set to run from 17 to 19 October.

The initial details on XDC2023 can be found via the Igalia blog.

While named the X.Org Developers Conference, the event isn't limited to solely the legacy X.Org Server but also covers talks on Wayland, Mesa, the Linux kernel DRM drivers, XWayland, and related topics.
2 Comments
Related News
X.Org Server Hit By New Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
X.Org's Xvidtune Sees New Release After A Decade
VMware & QXL X.Org Video Drivers See New Updates After Several Years
NVIDIA Contributes linux_dmabuf v4 Feedback Support To XWayland
GNOME's Mutter Adds Support For Toggling Byte-Swapped XWayland Clients
X.Org Server No Longer Allowing Byte-Swapped Clients By Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support
memtest86+ 6.10 Released With UEFI Secure Boot Signing, Headless EFI
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12