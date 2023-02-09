X.Org Developers Conference 2023 Returning To Spain
Back in 2018 the X.Org Developers Conference (XDC) was hosted in A Coruña, Spain by Igalia developers and for XDC2023 it's again returning.
The X.Org Developers Conference 2023 is being organized by Igalia in A Coruña, Spain at the Palexco Conference Center. Igalia briefly announced their XDC2023 hosting plans at the end of last year while has now published more details on the event.
XDC2023 is happening about a month later than usual with the event set to run from 17 to 19 October.
The initial details on XDC2023 can be found via the Igalia blog.
While named the X.Org Developers Conference, the event isn't limited to solely the legacy X.Org Server but also covers talks on Wayland, Mesa, the Linux kernel DRM drivers, XWayland, and related topics.
2 Comments