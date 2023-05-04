Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
X.Org Foundation To Become Part Of The SFC
Since 2016 the X.Org Foundation became part of Software in the Public Interest to let SPI handle all of the organization's fiscal duties and management. But due to slow turnaround time in handling of some requests from the X.Org Board of Directors and other challenges in dealing with that volunteer-run organization, since last year the X.Org Foundation had been considering other organizations to join.
The Software Freedom Conservancy has been the front-runner to serve as the fiscal sponsor and in effect home for the X.Org Foundation. During this year's X.Org board elections was the request for the by-laws change to facilitate such a move. The votes have come in and the X.Org members are overwhelmingly in favor of the Software Freedom Conservancy:
- On the question "Do you accept the proposed By-Law changes to make SFC the new fiscal sponsor of the X.Org foundation, replacing SPI?" 52 of the 55 members voted yes (94.5%). Among all 75 members, approval is 69.3% (52/75, over 2/3), so we can consider this change approved using the current by-law rules.
The Software Freedom Conservancy already granted its formal approval to the X.Org Foundation while it was ultimately contingent upon the X.Org members approving the change, to which now there is that approval to go ahead and join the SFC.
During the elections, Daniel Vetter, Lyude Paul, Arkadiusz Hiler, and Christopher Michael were elected to two-year spots on the X.Org Board of Directors. The election results in full can be found here.
Yes, the X.Org Server itself is old and dated and not seeing much new development activity, but the X.Org Foundation also oversees Wayland, Mesa, libinput, and related FreeDesktop.org and open-source graphics projects.
The Software Freedom Conservancy non-profit is devoted to ethical technology and among the many member projects already are BusyBox, Coreboot, Etherpad, Git, Godot, OpenWrt, phpMyAdmin, QEMU, Wine, and many other prominent free software projects.