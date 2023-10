XWayland & X.Org Server See New Releases Due To Three More Security Vulnerabilities

The X.Org Server and XWayland saw new point releases today as a result of three more security vulnerabilities being disclosed.October began with new X.Org security vulnerabilities, two of which dated back to the year 1988 . Now as we approach the end of October, three more vulnerabilities have been made public.CVE-2023-5367 is an out-of-bounds write within the XIChangeDeviceProperty/RRChangeOutputProperty where memcpy() can end up writing into memory outside of the heap-allocated array. CVE-2023-5380 is for a use-after-free within DestroyWindow. The latter vulnerability only affects multi-monitor "Zaphod" mode setups. The third is CVE-2023-5574 and is another use-after-free bug, this time within DamageDestroy and also affecting multi-head Zaphod mode setups.X.Org Server 21.1.9 and XWayland 23.2.2 were released today with the X.Org patches to address these out-of-bounds and use-after-free errors. These three CVEs come as a result of the Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative where they have also uncovered many other X.Org vulnerabilities over prior years.More details on today's updates via this X.Org Security Advisory