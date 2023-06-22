Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Wasmer 4.0 WebAssembly Implementation Brings WASIX Support
One of the big changes with Wasmer 4.0 is adding support for WASIX, a super-set of the WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) that is an ABI focused on WebAssembly for desktop applications outside of the traditional web browser sense. WASIX.org describes itself as:
"WASIX is the long term stabilization and support of the existing WASI ABI plus additional non-invasive syscall extensions that complete the missing gaps sufficiently enough to enable real, practical and useful applications to be compiled and used now. It aims to speed up the ecosystem around the WASI so that the Wasm’ification of code bases around the world can really start today!"
WASIX has full support for multi-threading, expanded network capabilities, and much more.
Wasmer 4.0 also brings support for GDB JIT debugging, more async threading work, MinGW support, resolver improvements, better virtual file-system, and various fixes.
Wasmer 4.0 downloads are available from GitHub. Learn more about this interesting WebAssembly implementation for running apps anywhere via Wasmer.io.