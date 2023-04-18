Wasmer 3.2 Released With WebAssembly On RISC-V Support, New WCGI Feature

Wasmer as the open-source project focused on providing a "universal WebAssembly runtime" that supports a variety of platforms and architectures is out today with a new feature release.On the CPU side, with Wasmer 3.2 they are now supporting the RISC-V architecture. This WebAssembly run-time can now run on Linux RISC-V both for its LLVM compiler back-end as well as using its Cranelift compiler.Wasmer 3.2 also ships a WCGI runner for the first time. WCGI is designed to combine "the power of WebAssembly with the versatility and simplicity of CGI" by allowing existing CGI applications to be compiled into WASI such as from PHP, Python, C, C++, AssemblyScript, and more. WCGI is still completely sandboxed and Wasmer has even used this WCGI support to demonstrate running Wordpress in a secure manner:

More details on WCGI can be found via the the Wasmer blog Wasmer 3.2 also features various API additions, a major refactoring of the WASI implementation, and an assortment of different updates and fixes.