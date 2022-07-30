Wasmer 3.0 Alpha Released With WASIX Implementation, More Improvements For This WebAssembly Stack

Wasmer's goal is to be "the universal WebAssembly runtime" with aiming to "run any code on any client" and with Wasmer 3.0 they are furthering the potential for this multi-language, multi-platform WASM stack.

Wasmer is one of several open-source projects working on compiling "everything" to WebAssembly (WASM) and in turn running it "anywhere" or embedding it into other environments. Wasmer also has its own "WAPM" package manager and other developer-friendly features for WebAssembly programmers wishing to use it on the desktop, embedded, and other spaces outside of WebAssembly's traditional web role.


With Wasmer 3.0 Alpha there is now a WASIX implementation including full networking support, including a virtual bus interface for RPC between WebAssembly applications. Wasmer 3.0 also has a ton of code refactoring, a new context API, various other API changes and additions, fixes to its Singlepass compiler, and a wide variety of fixes.

The Wasmer 3.0 Alpha release was tagged this morning on GitHub. More details in the forthcoming Wasmer 3.0 changes via the work-in-progress change-log and milestone tracker.

Those wishing to learn more about Wasmer in general for running WebAssembly anywhere can visit Wasmer.io.
