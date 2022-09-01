Vulkan 1.3.226 Released With Mesh Shader Extension
Vulkan 1.3.226 is out this morning and to much excitement adds the VK_EXT_mesh_shader extension as cross-vendor functionality for mesh shaders!
VK_EXT_mesh_shader was worked on by NVIDIA, Valve, Intel, ARM, and AMD as the long-awaited Vulkan mesh shader extension to succeed the NVIDIA-designed earlier mesh shader extension for their hardware. The VK_EXT_mesh_shader extension is a new mechanism to let applications generate collections of geometric primitives via programmable mesh shading. Vulkan mesh shaders are an alternative to the existing programmable primitive shading pipeline.
NVIDIA has supported mesh shaders since Turing and spearheaded the original OpenGL and Vulkan work as well as mesh shading being found in DirectX 12 Ultimate. NVIDIA today already published a new Vulkan beta driver adding the VK_EXT_mesh_shader support to complement the NV_mesh_shader.
The RADV Vulkan driver has also been working on mesh shader support and presumably will soon have support for this new extension landing in Mesa 22.3.
Today's Vulkan 1.3.226 spec update also introduces the VK_EXT_depth_clamp_01 extension. More details on the v1.3.226 specification update via GitHub.
Update: More details on the Vulkan Mesh Shader extension is now available on the Khronos.org blog.
