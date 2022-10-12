VirtIO-GPU Venus Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 12 October 2022 at 08:24 PM EDT.
Mesa's Venus driver provides Vulkan support for VirtIO-GPU since it was merged last year as a creation by Google. As of yesterday, the Venus driver has moved on to exposing Vulkan 1.3 capabilities.

After enabling VK_KHR_synchronization2 and various other changes, Venus was able to cross the finish line and enable Vulkan 1.3.

This support depends on a Virglrenderer change merged as well this week for handling the "synchronization2" support.

Among other possible improvements, this Vulkan 1.3 support was confirmed as now being able to handle the game Hades running on DirectX with Proton Experimental while using Intel graphics on the host. Google has continued investing VirtIO-GPU "Venus" support for Vulkan use within Chrome OS containers for the likes of enjoying Steam on Chromebooks.
