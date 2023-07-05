UPower 1.90.1 Released As First Update In A Year

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 5 July 2023 at 05:34 AM EDT.
Released yesterday was a new version of UPower, the FreeDesktop.org software known long ago as DeviceKit-Power and used as an abstraction layer for enumerating power devices on Linux and other platforms. The new UPower 1.90.1 release is the first update to this software in just shy of one year.

The most notable change with UPower 1.90.1 is now detecting headsets with kernel battery information such as various Logitech and SteelSeries audio headsets. These headsets with kernel battery information will now automatically disappear when the headset is turned off, permitting the kernel driver properly communicates the wireless status.

UPower 1.90.1 also now hides duplicate Logitech Bluetooth devices and duplicate Logitech wireless devices connected through USB. There is also a variety of bug fixes in the new UPower update, including a fix for the OpenBSD operating system back-end.

More details on UPower 1.90.1 via FreeDesktop.org's GitLab.
