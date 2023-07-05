Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
UPower 1.90.1 Released As First Update In A Year
The most notable change with UPower 1.90.1 is now detecting headsets with kernel battery information such as various Logitech and SteelSeries audio headsets. These headsets with kernel battery information will now automatically disappear when the headset is turned off, permitting the kernel driver properly communicates the wireless status.
UPower 1.90.1 also now hides duplicate Logitech Bluetooth devices and duplicate Logitech wireless devices connected through USB. There is also a variety of bug fixes in the new UPower update, including a fix for the OpenBSD operating system back-end.
More details on UPower 1.90.1 via FreeDesktop.org's GitLab.