UEFI 2.10 + ACPI 6.5 Specifications Released With Updates For CXL, LoongArch, RISC-V
The UEFI Forum has published the UEFI 2.10 and ACPI 6.5 specifications to make these standards more adaptable to IoT platforms and other new device support from the LoongArch processor architecture to CXL memory support.
The highlights of UEFI 2.10 amount to:
- Introducing UEFI Conformance Profiles, allowing support for more types of platforms and implementation codebases
- Crypto agility including SHA-384/SHA-512 signing scheme for Authenticated Variables support
- Emerging LoongArch and RISC-V processor architecture support
- Add confidential computing extension
On the ACPI 6.5 specification front:
- CXL Memory support
- LoongArch processor architecture support
- Confidential Computing event log support
- USB-C USB4 support
More details on UEFI 2.10 and ACPI 6.5 via UEFI.org.
