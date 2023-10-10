TuxClocker 1.1 Released With Intel CPU Temperature Monitoring, NVML Fan Control
Following the release last month of TuxClocker 1.0 as a GUI overclocking solution currently for NVIDIA graphics cards on Linux, this years-in-development open-source utility is up to version 1.1 and with some new capabilities.
TuxClocker 1.1 was released on Monday with some new features for those interested in overclocking and performance monitoring on Linux. TuxClocker 1.1 now allows minimizing to the system tray (where supported), CPU frequency monitoring is now in place, and for Intel CPUs there is also now integrated temperature monitoring. TuxClocker doesn't have any means of Intel CPU overclocking under Linux but at least is improving the monitoring aspect of the processors.
TuxClocker 1.1 also has improved integration around the NVIDIA Management Library (NVML) with now making use of that for reading PCIe bandwidth utilization as well as allowing fan control through NVML. With NVML-based fan controls is support for changing the fan modes on individual fans. Plus there are some bug fixes with TuxClocker 1.1.
TuxClocker 1.1 also begins rolling out localization support with Norwegian and Finnish translations so far to complement the English strings. Downloads and more details on TuxClocker 1.1 via GitHub.
