System76 Upgrades Thelio Desktops With Intel Raptor Lake, AMD Zen 4 CPU Options
After last month launching the redesigned Thelio chassis, System76 today has rolled out their latest System76 Thelio desktop options with Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" and AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" processor options now available.
For those considering the System76 Thelio for their line of pre-built, Linux-focused desktops, new orders now offer your choice of Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 CPUs.
The existing Intel 12th Gen "Alder Lake" and AMD Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" processor options remain available for those on a budget, but now there are new options for 13th Gen with the Thelio or the 13th Gen or AMD Ryzen 7000 series with the larger Thelio Mira.
If considering the new wares, check out my numerous AMD Zen 4 Linux reviews and Linux support articles for the Ryzen 7000 series line-up, which is performing great under Linux. Intel Raptor Lake Linux benchmarks are in the works and likely should be sorted out next week.
Those interested in seeing the System76 Thelio desktop options with Ubuntu or Pop!_OS preloaded can visit system76.com.
2 Comments