System76 Upgrades Thelio Desktops With Intel Raptor Lake, AMD Zen 4 CPU Options

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 October 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
After last month launching the redesigned Thelio chassis, System76 today has rolled out their latest System76 Thelio desktop options with Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" and AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" processor options now available.

For those considering the System76 Thelio for their line of pre-built, Linux-focused desktops, new orders now offer your choice of Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 CPUs.

The existing Intel 12th Gen "Alder Lake" and AMD Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" processor options remain available for those on a budget, but now there are new options for 13th Gen with the Thelio or the 13th Gen or AMD Ryzen 7000 series with the larger Thelio Mira.


If considering the new wares, check out my numerous AMD Zen 4 Linux reviews and Linux support articles for the Ryzen 7000 series line-up, which is performing great under Linux. Intel Raptor Lake Linux benchmarks are in the works and likely should be sorted out next week.

Those interested in seeing the System76 Thelio desktop options with Ubuntu or Pop!_OS preloaded can visit system76.com.
2 Comments
Related News
Open Firmware DRM Driver "OFDRM" Queuing For Linux 6.2
Corsair PSU Linux Driver Patched To Work With The New HX1500i PSU
OpenPOWER Foundation Demoes The LibreBMC POWER-Based Open-Source BMC
LoongArch Picks Up New CPU Capabilities With Linux 6.1
Linux 6.1 Drops Old Driver For High Speed Serial / TTY Over IEEE-1394 Firewire
Linux 6.1 Brings Input Drivers For IBM Operation Panel & PINE64 Keyboard Case
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
Ardour 7.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Linux Gets Patched For WiFi Vulnerabilities That Can Be Exploited By Malicious Packets
Linux 6.1-rc1 Released With Rust Now In The Kernel, MGLRU Added, New Hardware Support
Microsoft Promotes Its Open-Source Terminal To The Default For Windows 11 CLI Apps
PostgreSQL 15 Released With Better Sort Performance, Supports LZ4 & Zstd Compression
Linux 6.1 To Allow Faster File Sharing Between Host & Guests With 9P VirtIO Optimization