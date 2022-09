System76 Launches Redesigned Thelio Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 September 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT. 9 Comments

Four years ago System76 launched their Thelio line of Linux desktop computers that are built from scratch and wonderfully by them in their Colorado facility. Today the Linux-focused vendor is announcing their most significant overhaul of the Thelio desktop chassis design to date.System76 today is announcing the Thelio, Thelio Mira, and Thelio Major with a full-chassis redesign.

The wood veneer accent on the original Thelio is being replaced by a sleeker accent panel that reduces the amount of wood in order to enhance the overhaul design and yield manufacturing process efficiency improvements. The new accent panels are also user-replaceable.

More details on the redesigned System76 Thelio Linux desktops via system76.com