System76 Launches Redesigned Thelio Desktop
Four years ago System76 launched their Thelio line of Linux desktop computers that are built from scratch and wonderfully by them in their Colorado facility. Today the Linux-focused vendor is announcing their most significant overhaul of the Thelio desktop chassis design to date.
System76 today is announcing the Thelio, Thelio Mira, and Thelio Major with a full-chassis redesign.
The wood veneer accent on the original Thelio is being replaced by a sleeker accent panel that reduces the amount of wood in order to enhance the overhaul design and yield manufacturing process efficiency improvements. The new accent panels are also user-replaceable.
More details on the redesigned System76 Thelio Linux desktops via system76.com.
