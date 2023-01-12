System76 Teasing New Pangolin Laptop Powered By AMD Ryzen

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 January 2023 at 12:07 PM EST. 9 Comments
System76 is kicking off the new year by preparing to release a new AMD-powered Linux laptop, an updated Pangolin model.

The new System76 Pangolin laptop will feature magnesium alloy construction, 144Hz refresh rate display, larger battery, and other improvements over the prior Pangolin model.

The new Pangolin is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U "Zen 3+" SoC. It's a nice improvement over the prior Ryzen 5000 series, but a bit sad that in early 2023 when many other laptop vendors (major OEMs) have been offering AMD Ryzen 6000 series laptops for months, only now is the Ryzen 6000 mobile series coming to this well known Linux laptop/PC vendor. But that's often the case with small manufacturing and dealing with supply chain issues. The AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors are also just around the corner as well.


The System76 Pangolin "Pang12" will feature a Ryzen 7 6800U with Radeon 680M graphics, 15.6-inch 1080p display, 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, dual NVMe SSD slots, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6E, and a 70 Wh battery. The Pangolin ships with your choice of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS.

The Pangolin isn't available for ordering today -- nor the pricing -- but via their teaser page is a sign-up area to be notified once formally launched.

Update: I've been informed by System76 that the new Pangolin pricing starts out at $1,299 USD.
