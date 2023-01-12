Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
System76 Teasing New Pangolin Laptop Powered By AMD Ryzen
The new System76 Pangolin laptop will feature magnesium alloy construction, 144Hz refresh rate display, larger battery, and other improvements over the prior Pangolin model.
The new Pangolin is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U "Zen 3+" SoC. It's a nice improvement over the prior Ryzen 5000 series, but a bit sad that in early 2023 when many other laptop vendors (major OEMs) have been offering AMD Ryzen 6000 series laptops for months, only now is the Ryzen 6000 mobile series coming to this well known Linux laptop/PC vendor. But that's often the case with small manufacturing and dealing with supply chain issues. The AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors are also just around the corner as well.
The System76 Pangolin "Pang12" will feature a Ryzen 7 6800U with Radeon 680M graphics, 15.6-inch 1080p display, 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, dual NVMe SSD slots, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6E, and a 70 Wh battery. The Pangolin ships with your choice of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS.
The Pangolin isn't available for ordering today -- nor the pricing -- but via their teaser page is a sign-up area to be notified once formally launched.
Update: I've been informed by System76 that the new Pangolin pricing starts out at $1,299 USD.