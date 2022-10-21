Stratis Storage 3.3 Released - Easily Make Use Of Expanded RAID Arrays

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 21 October 2022 at 05:54 AM EDT.
Red Hat's storage team responsible for the Stratis solution has released a new feature update.

Stratis as a reminder leverages XFS and LVM for better managing Linux storage devices and provide features akin to ZFS and Btrfs with the reliability and track record of the XFS file-system. Stratis is primarily of relevance on Red Hat Enterprise Linux but even there its adoption and interest among customers isn't entirely clear. Meanwhile on Fedora Linux with Fedora Workstation they continue defaulting to Btrfs and there isn't much Stratis talk in other circles.


With Stratis 3.3 there is now the ability to have the Stratis daemon include additional space made available on a device, which most notably is for when a RAID array is expanded. The Stratis CLI has added a stratis pool extend-data command for instructing the pool to make use of additional space on the devices. Other Stratis CLI options have also been added for better informing the user of possible additional space available.

Stratis 3.3 also should reduce possible fragmentation around thin pool metadata and has a number of other efficiency and stability improvements.

More details on the Stratis 3.3 feature release via the Stratis blog. Stratis 3.3 can be downloaded from GitHub.
