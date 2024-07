spectre_bhi=vmexit Mitigation Merged For Linux 6.11 Cloud Use

The "x86/bugs" code has been merged for the Linux 6.11 kernel that is just three patches this go around but includes a new Spectre BHI mitigation option.Being added to Linux 6.11 is the "spectre_bhi=vmexit" mitigation option intended for use by cloud providers. As previously explained in Linux Prepares New Spectre BHI Mitigation Option For Cloud Environments , the new "vmexit" option will mitigate the Spectre Branch History Injection (BHI) vulnerability just on VMEXIT for fending off VM-originated attacks. However, Spectre BHI will still be vulnerable on older servers to system call attacks. Protecting against VM-originated attacks is important for the public cloud without exposing the performance overhead of mitigating system calls too.Spectre BHI/BHB can lead to leaking arbitrary kernel memory on modern Intel CPUs and was disclosed back in 2022 by VUSec. The Spectre BHI VMEXIT option is basically a lighter-weight alternative to spectre_bhi=on (default) for lessening the performance burden on servers primarily dealing with (untrusted) virtual machines as their workloads.

The Spectre BHI VMEXIT option landed in Linux 6.11 Git via the x86/bugs pull request