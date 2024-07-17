spectre_bhi=vmexit Mitigation Merged For Linux 6.11 Cloud Use

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 17 July 2024 at 08:41 AM EDT.
LINUX SECURITY
The "x86/bugs" code has been merged for the Linux 6.11 kernel that is just three patches this go around but includes a new Spectre BHI mitigation option.

Being added to Linux 6.11 is the "spectre_bhi=vmexit" mitigation option intended for use by cloud providers. As previously explained in Linux Prepares New Spectre BHI Mitigation Option For Cloud Environments, the new "vmexit" option will mitigate the Spectre Branch History Injection (BHI) vulnerability just on VMEXIT for fending off VM-originated attacks. However, Spectre BHI will still be vulnerable on older servers to system call attacks. Protecting against VM-originated attacks is important for the public cloud without exposing the performance overhead of mitigating system calls too.

Spectre BHI/BHB can lead to leaking arbitrary kernel memory on modern Intel CPUs and was disclosed back in 2022 by VUSec. The Spectre BHI VMEXIT option is basically a lighter-weight alternative to spectre_bhi=on (default) for lessening the performance burden on servers primarily dealing with (untrusted) virtual machines as their workloads.

spectre_bhi= values


The Spectre BHI VMEXIT option landed in Linux 6.11 Git via the x86/bugs pull request.
