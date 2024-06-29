Linux Prepares New Spectre BHI Mitigation Option For Cloud Environments

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 29 June 2024 at 08:24 AM EDT. 1 Comment
For the Branch History Injection variant of Spectre (Spectre BHI) there is a patch pending to add a new mitigation option for that two year old CPU security vulnerability.

Spectre BHI/BHB can lead to leaking arbitrary kernel memory on modern Intel CPUs and was disclosed back in 2022 by VUSec. The Linux kernel has supported enabling the hardware mitigations and otherwise software fallback mitigations for Spectre BHI to protect both system calls and virtual machines. Via the "spectre_bhi=" boot argument, administrators can enable/disable the Spectre BHI mitigation state.

What's coming now to the Linux kernel is supporting the "spectre_bhi=vmexit" option. The new VMEXIT option will only protect the VM exit process on systems needing software-based mitigations. To avoid the performance costs of software mitigating the system calls, this new option is intended for cloud environments on older processors to just fend off VM-originated Spectre BHI attacks. System calls are left vulnerable but at least in cloud/virtualized environments is protecting against attacks from inside the virtual machines.

spectre_bhi options


Thus spectre_bhi=vmexit is a lower-cost mitigation for such cloud environments with untrusted VMs while not going full bore with spectre_bhi=on.

This new Spectre BHI mitigation option can be found in TIP.git's x86/bugs branch ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.11 merge window.
