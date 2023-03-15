SPECFEM3D 4.0 Released With AMD HIP GPU Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 March 2023 at 06:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
The latest notable high performance computing (HPC) open-source project adding mainline support for AMD HIP with ROCm is SPECFEM3D.

SPECFEM3D describes itself as:
"SPECFEM3D_Cartesian simulates acoustic (fluid), elastic (solid), coupled acoustic/elastic, poroelastic or seismic wave propagation in any type of conforming mesh of hexahedra (structured or not.)

It can, for instance, model seismic waves propagating in sedimentary basins or any other regional geological model following earthquakes. It can also be used for non-destructive testing or for ocean acoustics

SPECFEM3D was founded by Dimitri Komatitsch and Jeroen Tromp, and is now being developed by a large, collaborative, and inclusive community."

This software has been developed since the late 90's and sees contributions from an array of universities. Those unfamiliar with this open-source project but wishing to learn more about it can do so via the project site.

SPECFEM3D logo


In complementing the existing NVIDIA CUDA support, Tuesday's SPECFEM3D 4.0 release adds initial support for AMD HIP for targeting Radeon/Instinct hardware with the ROCm compute stack. It's great seeing more HPC/scientific software supporting HIP/ROCm in their mainline code-base.

SPECFEM3D 4.0 also has various code optimizations, ADIOS2 file I/O support, and other additions. Downloads and more details on SPECFEM3D 4.0 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Open3D 0.17 Released For Open-Source 3D Data Processing
OpenSSL 3.1 Released With Performance Optimizations, More AVX-512
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Box86 v0.3 & Box64 v0.2.2 Released For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Arm
Samba 4.18 Released With Performance Optimizations
GIMP 2.10.34 Released With JPEG XL Export, Some Backports From GIMP 2.99 Series
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
GNOME Shell & Mutter 44 Release Candidates Bring Last Minute Changes
Open-Source AMD OpenGL Driver Drops Support For Smart Access Memory / ReBAR