Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
SPECFEM3D 4.0 Released With AMD HIP GPU Support
SPECFEM3D describes itself as:
"SPECFEM3D_Cartesian simulates acoustic (fluid), elastic (solid), coupled acoustic/elastic, poroelastic or seismic wave propagation in any type of conforming mesh of hexahedra (structured or not.)
It can, for instance, model seismic waves propagating in sedimentary basins or any other regional geological model following earthquakes. It can also be used for non-destructive testing or for ocean acoustics
SPECFEM3D was founded by Dimitri Komatitsch and Jeroen Tromp, and is now being developed by a large, collaborative, and inclusive community."
This software has been developed since the late 90's and sees contributions from an array of universities. Those unfamiliar with this open-source project but wishing to learn more about it can do so via the project site.
In complementing the existing NVIDIA CUDA support, Tuesday's SPECFEM3D 4.0 release adds initial support for AMD HIP for targeting Radeon/Instinct hardware with the ROCm compute stack. It's great seeing more HPC/scientific software supporting HIP/ROCm in their mainline code-base.
SPECFEM3D 4.0 also has various code optimizations, ADIOS2 file I/O support, and other additions. Downloads and more details on SPECFEM3D 4.0 via GitHub.